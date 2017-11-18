Penguins' Olli Maatta: Healthy Saturday
Maatta (illness) has been included in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
The young defenseman was forced to miss morning skate due to the illness, but apparently his health improved enough throughout the day for him to play. Maatta has 11 points this season, including an assist in each of the past two contests.
