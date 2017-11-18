Penguins' Olli Maatta: Healthy Saturday

Maatta (illness) has been included in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Chicago.

The young defenseman was forced to miss morning skate due to the illness, but apparently his health improved enough throughout the day for him to play. Maatta has 11 points this season, including an assist in each of the past two contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories