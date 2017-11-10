Penguins' Olli Maatta: Hits icy streak
Maatta has followed up his early October six-game point streak with just one helper in his previous nine contests.
Maatta was perhaps one of the hottest commodities in fantasy leagues after kicking off the season with a flourish. Despite having come back down to Earth, the blueliner remains on pace for the most productive year of his career, assuming he can rediscover his offensive touch sooner rather than later.
