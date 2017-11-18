Penguins' Olli Maatta: Illness renders him game-time call

Maatta is dealing with an illness and consequently will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home tilt against the Blackhawks.

This explains why the defenseman didn't show up for morning skate. It seems like the Penguins always have a tough time solidifying the defensive corps, but the silver lining for the two-time defending champs is that they'll welcome Matt Hunwick (concussion) back into the fold after he'd missed the past 15 games.