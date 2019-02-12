Penguins' Olli Maatta: Leaves Monday's game
Maatta (undisclosed) did not return to Monday's game against the Flyers.
Maatta took a hit in the corner and spilled into the boards, seemingly jamming his shoulder in the process. The incident happened during the first period and he did not return to the game. An update on his status should be available after the game. Fortunately for the Penguins, Justin Schultz (lower leg) is almost ready to return to action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...