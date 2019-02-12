Penguins' Olli Maatta: Leaves Monday's game

Maatta (undisclosed) did not return to Monday's game against the Flyers.

Maatta took a hit in the corner and spilled into the boards, seemingly jamming his shoulder in the process. The incident happened during the first period and he did not return to the game. An update on his status should be available after the game. Fortunately for the Penguins, Justin Schultz (lower leg) is almost ready to return to action.