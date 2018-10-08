Penguins' Olli Maatta: May get bounced from lineup
Maatta skated with Chad Ruhwedel as part of the Penguins' fourth pairing Monday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Maatta is currently minus-3 through two games and has managed just two shots on goal. Coach Mike Sullivan may be looking to get youngster Juuso Riikola -- who had a strong preseason -- into his first NHL game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, which leaves Maatta potentially ceding his spot int he lineup to his countryman.
More News
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Coming off solid season•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Garners assist•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Picks up first point of 2018 postseason•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Heating up offensively•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Bags one apple in victory•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...