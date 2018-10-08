Penguins' Olli Maatta: May get bounced from lineup

Maatta skated with Chad Ruhwedel as part of the Penguins' fourth pairing Monday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Maatta is currently minus-3 through two games and has managed just two shots on goal. Coach Mike Sullivan may be looking to get youngster Juuso Riikola -- who had a strong preseason -- into his first NHL game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, which leaves Maatta potentially ceding his spot int he lineup to his countryman.