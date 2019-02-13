Penguins' Olli Maatta: Nature of injury more clear
Maatta has a "fairly severe shoulder separation" and is expected to miss at least a month, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
It was expected that Maatta suffered a shoulder injury, but it's now clear he has a serious issue. Justin Schultz (lower leg) will be returning from injured reserve soon so the Penguins will simply place him into Maatta's spot in the lineup. Maatta could be a candidate for long-term injured reserve to give the Pens salary cap relief.
