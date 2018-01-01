Penguins' Olli Maatta: Notches power-play assist

Maatta recorded a power-play assist during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Detroit.

With Kris Letang and Justin Schultz both on injured reserve with lower-body injuries, Maatta quarterbacked the No. 1 power-play unit again Sunday. His fantasy value receives a notable boost with Letang and Schultz out, but both have been practicing, so Maatta's relevancy outside of deeper settings is likely fleeting.

