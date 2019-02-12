Penguins' Olli Maatta: Out indefinitely

Maatta (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is out indefinitely after getting hurt in Monday's clash with Philadelphia.

Maatta appeared to injure his shoulder on the hit Monday, though the team won't confirm anything beyond an upper-body issue. The Pens may not need to call up a player from the minors, as Justin Schultz (lower leg) is nearing a return to the lineup and could replace Maatta on the 23-man roster. If Schultz isn't ready for Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, Chad Ruhwedel figures to slot in for Maatta.