Penguins' Olli Maatta: Picks up first point of 2018 postseason
Maatta added an assist to the Game 4 win over the Flyers on Wednesday.
This was the first point of the conference quarterfinals for Maatta, who is averaging 1:42 of ice time on the power play. He may not come to mind as a viable fantasy option in playoff pools, but the Finn will surprise offensively every so often.
