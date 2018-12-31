Penguins' Olli Maatta: Ready for action

Maatta (lower body) was on the ice for warmups Monday, which suggests that he'll be fit to play against the Wild, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Maatta reportedly took line rushes with Juuso Riikola, and since that's a typical arrangement, fantasy owners can count on both players being in action against the Wild. Maatta hasn't scored despite setting 43 shots on goal this season, but he does have 10 helpers through 37 games to stay relevant in deep fantasy leagues.