Penguins' Olli Maatta: Records two points in 2019

Maatta has been limited to just one goal and one assist since the start of 2019 (nine games).

After playing all 82 games last season, in which he tallied 29 points, it appears Maatta had put his health and injury woes behind him and returned to the offensive contributor he was during his rookie campaign. While the Finn has missed just one contest this year, his offensive production has been limited, as he has a meager 12 points in 47 outings. With Marcus Pettersson rolling since joining the Pens (eight points in 23 games), Maatta could be in danger of seeing his minutes drop if he can't figure out the offensive side of his game.