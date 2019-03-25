Penguins' Olli Maatta: Remains out Monday
Maatta (shoulder) will remain sidelined Monday against the Rangers, Penguins Play-by-Play voice Josh Getzoff reports.
Maatta's next chance to take part in his first game action since Feb. 11 will come Friday against Nashville.
