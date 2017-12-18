Penguins' Olli Maatta: Scores in victory
Maatta scored a goal on three shots and added two blocks in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
The 23-year-old defenseman now has 14 points on the year, with all three of his goals coming at even strength. Maatta is on pace for career highs in points, assists, shots, and power-play time, making him serviceable in most season-long leagues and daily formats.
