Penguins' Olli Maatta: Snags helper Thursday

Maatta picked up an assist in Thursday's 9-1 victory over the Flames.

It was the first point of the 2018-19 campaign for Maatta, who has been struggling this season and has been already been benched once this year. The Finn would have been hard pressed not to earn a point considering how many goals the Pens piled on.

