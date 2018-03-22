Penguins' Olli Maatta: Snags power-play assist

Maatta picked up the secondary assist on Derick Brassard's game-winning goal against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Maatta saw a significant drop in ice time Wednesday, as he logged just 16:37 -- over two minutes below his season average. With the Pens relying heavily on their No. 1 power-play unit, the defenseman has averaged a mere 25 seconds of ice time with the man advantage over his last three outings. Down the stretch, the Finn should be closer to 20 minutes per game, especially in the playoffs where Pittsburgh will try to keep their blueliner's as rested as possible.