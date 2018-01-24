Penguins' Olli Maatta: Solid game, despite no points
Maatta failed to register a point against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but did tally four shots and five hits.
Despite a 16-game goal drought, Maatta is continuing to put pucks to the net, as he registered 32 shots during this stretch. In addition, the defenseman is finding other ways to contribute, including four assists (two on the power play), 31 hits and 17 blocks.
