Penguins' Olli Maatta: Still awaiting game clearance

Maatta (shoulder) has not been cleared to play Saturday against the Stars, Jeff Miller of NHL.com reports.

Maatta has made a big step forward by gaining clearance for contact at practice, but there's still no clear date of his return to the lineup. Even when he's cleared to play, there's no guarantee he will draw in nightly over Marcus Pettersson.

