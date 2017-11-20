Penguins' Olli Maatta: Still dealing with illness

Maatta was not at practice Monday as he continues to fight off the bug that nearly sidelined him Saturday.

Considering Maatta was able to play through his illness in order to suit up against the Blackhawks on Saturday -- logging 18:10 of ice time -- fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about his availability against the Canucks on Wednesday. The defenseman has notched assists in two of his previous three outings, which brought to an end a five-game pointless streak.