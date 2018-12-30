Penguins' Olli Maatta: Suffers lower-body injury

Maatta (lower body) is day-to-day according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Maatta has played in all but one game this season for Pittsburgh, recording 10 assists in 37 games. His status for Monday's game in Minnesota is uncertain at this point and if he can't suit up, Jamie Oleksiak will likely replace him in the lineup.

