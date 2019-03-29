Penguins' Olli Maatta: Taken off injured reserve
Maatta (shoulder) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Maatta's removal from IR is the last step in clearing him to suit up versus the Preds on Friday. With Kris Letang (upper body) still on the shelf, Maatta should get a look on the second power-play unit. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, once Tanger is cleared to play, Maatta may struggled to hold off Marcus Pettersson for the final spot on the Pens' blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...