Penguins' Olli Maatta: Taken off injured reserve

Maatta (shoulder) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Maatta's removal from IR is the last step in clearing him to suit up versus the Preds on Friday. With Kris Letang (upper body) still on the shelf, Maatta should get a look on the second power-play unit. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, once Tanger is cleared to play, Maatta may struggled to hold off Marcus Pettersson for the final spot on the Pens' blue line.