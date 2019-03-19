Penguins' Olli Maatta: Takes ice for morning skate

Maatta (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's game-day skate in a non-contact sweater, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering Maatta hasn't been cleared for contact, the blueliner won't be ready to suit up versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday. Still, the fact that the Finn is traveling with the team is a good indication he could be ready to go during the team's four-game road trip. Even once cleared to play, however, Maatta could struggle to break into the lineup over Marcus Pettersson and might be forced to serve as a healthy scratch.