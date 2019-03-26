Penguins' Olli Maatta: Targeting Friday return

Maatta (shoulder) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Predators, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Maatta potential return would help bolster a blue line that might still be without the services of Kris Letang (upper body) on Friday. The 24-year-old Maatta missed the last 21 games due to his shoulder injury. Whenever the Finn does slot back into the lineup, he figures to find himself on the second power-play unit as well, where he notched four of his 13 points this season.