Penguins' Olli Maatta: Targeting Friday return
Maatta (shoulder) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Predators, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Maatta potential return would help bolster a blue line that might still be without the services of Kris Letang (upper body) on Friday. The 24-year-old Maatta missed the last 21 games due to his shoulder injury. Whenever the Finn does slot back into the lineup, he figures to find himself on the second power-play unit as well, where he notched four of his 13 points this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...