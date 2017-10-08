Play

Penguins' Olli Maatta: Three points in three games

Maata scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Maata already has three points, including two goals in three games. He is working to rebound from a forgettable 2016-17 campaign, and he looks great so far. How do you spell s-l-e-e-p-e-r?

