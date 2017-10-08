Penguins' Olli Maatta: Three points in three games
Maata scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Predators.
Maata already has three points, including two goals in three games. He is working to rebound from a forgettable 2016-17 campaign, and he looks great so far. How do you spell s-l-e-e-p-e-r?
More News
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Scores opening goal in Game 4 win•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Chips in helper on lone Game 2 goal•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Back in action Sunday•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Skates with non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Expected to miss next six weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...