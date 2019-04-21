Penguins' Oula Palve: Inks entry-level deal
Palve secured a one-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday, TSN reports.
Palve racked up 16 goals and 35 helpers in 53 games for Finnish club TPS this season. The 27-year-old's deal will kick in for the 2019-20 campaign and will probably see him earn an invite to training camp. If the Finn puts together a solid showing, he could earn a spot on the 23-man roster, but is more likely to spend some time in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
