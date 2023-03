Pickering was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Pickering put up nine goals and 36 points in 61 games for the Swift Current Broncos this season and will now get his first taste of professional hockey. Selected by the Pens in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner could at least challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster next season, especially if Brian Dumoulin is allowed to walk in free agency.