Pickering was selected 21st overall by the Penguins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Pickering is an interesting pick with enormous upside. He's an impressive package of size and skill that skates well for a guy 6-foot-4. He can carry the puck, although he's never going to be confused with a true puck mover. But it's Pickering's consistency and poise that have more than a few scouts whispering comps to Jaccob Slavin, who has become one of the top players overall from the 2012 draft. At minimum, he's a number four guy and much, much more if he can live up to that comparison.