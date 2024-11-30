site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Owen Pickering: Set to return
Pickering (illness) will play Saturday versus the Flames.
Pickering missed two games but will make his return on the third pairing. Jack St. Ivany will cycle out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.
