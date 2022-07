Pickering signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

The Penguins selected Pickering with the 21st overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defender spent the 2021-22 season with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, racking up nine goals and 33 points through 62 contests. Pickering is expected to remain with the Broncos for the 2022-23 campaign.