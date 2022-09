Pickering sustained an upper-body injury that will limit him during the Penguins' rookie camp, Pens Inside Scoop reports Thursday.

Pickering was selected by the Penguins with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and should be considered a dark horse candidate to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. If his upper-body injury lingers into the start of training camp, it will certainly hurt his chances as well.