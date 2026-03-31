Wotherspoon notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Wotherspoon has nine helpers over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old has made the most of his recent top-four usage, though his fantasy value is still limited to deeper formats. He's at 29 points, 64 shots on net, 152 hits, 107 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 74 games this season.