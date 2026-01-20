Wotherspoon scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Wotherspoon ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. It was his first goal since Nov. 16 versus the Predators, and he earned eight helpers over the 28 contests in between goals. The 28-year-old defenseman is still having a career year with three goals, 13 assists, 46 shots on net, 97 hits, 74 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 48 outings in a top-four role.