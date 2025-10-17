Penguins' Parker Wotherspoon: Notches pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wotherspoon logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Wotherspoon has filled a top-four role to start 2025-26, but this was his first contribution on offense. The 28-year-old has added four shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while primarily playing alongside Erik Karlsson. Wotherspoon had a total of 15 points over 96 regular-season outings with the Bruins in the previous two campaigns, so he's unlikely to generate enough offense to help in most fantasy formats even if he ends up with a career year.
