Wotherspoon scored his first goal of the season on his only shot on net and added three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

It's only the second goal of Wotherspoon's career, with the other coming Jan. 14 of last season when he was with the Bruins. After signing a modest one-year, $2 million contract with the Penguins in free agency this offseason, the 28-year-old blueliner has clicked on a pairing with Erik Karlsson, producing five points, 16 blocked shots, nine shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating in 10 games.