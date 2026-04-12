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Wotherspoon (upper body) is slated to play against Washington on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Wotherspoon is available to play after sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He has supplied three goals, 30 points, 70 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and 161 hits over 79 appearances this campaign.

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