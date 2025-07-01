Wotherspoon agreed to terms on a two-year, $2 million contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wotherspoon provides Pittsburgh with another option on the left side of the defense and comes in very cheap for the rebuilding club. In 55 regular-season games last year, the 27-year-old British Columbia native registered one goal and six helpers while delivering 75 hits. Between the relatively untested Vladislav Kolyachonok and the underwhelming Ryan Graves, Wotherspoon could find himself playing second-pairing minutes alongside Kris Letang (heart) this season.