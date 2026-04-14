Wotherspoon (rest) isn't projected to play versus the Blues on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Wotherspoon will sit out Pittsburgh's regular-season finale for some additional rest ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has generated three goals, 30 points, 70 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and 163 hits across 80 appearances in 2025-26.