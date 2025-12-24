Wotherspoon posted an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Wotherspoon ended a 10-game point drought with the effort. The 28-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes, but his scoring production has faded after a decent November. He's still already earned a career-high 11 points with 34 shots on net, 70 hits, 53 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 36 appearances.