Penguins' Parker Wotherspoon: Three-game, four-assist streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wotherspoon delivered two assists in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Wotherspoon is on a modest three-game, four-assist scoring streak. He has five helpers in his last five outings. He has registered two goals, 15 assists, 38 shots on net and 79 hits in 40 appearances this season. That puts the 28-year-old journeyman defender on pace for a 30-point, 160-hit campaign. Wotherspoon could help in deeper fantasy formats.
