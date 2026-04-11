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Wotherspoon (upper body) will not dress versus Washington on Saturday.

Wotherspoon has been productive offensively this season, tallying three goals and 27 assists in 79 games. He has 161 hits and 110 blocked shots, making him fantasy relevant in multi-category leagues. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

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