Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Absent from bench
Hornqvist left Friday's game in the second period and didn't return after intermission, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Hornqvist took a major hit in the second frame, which is likely the cause of his absence. The 31-year-old lines up with Sidney Crosby and has 15 points in 21 games, so a long-term injury would be a brutal blow to the Penguins, who are already struggling immensely.
