Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated from IR

The Penguins activated Hornqvist from injured reserve Saturday.

Hornqvist will presumably slot back into the lineup for the Penguins after almost a month on the sidelines due to a lower-body issue. The veteran has racked up 11 points through the first 20 games he's suited up for in 2019-20, continuing to see his production decline from the prime of his career. Thomas Di Pauli was sent back to AHL Wilkes Barre-Scranton in a corresponding move.