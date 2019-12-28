Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated from IR
The Penguins activated Hornqvist from injured reserve Saturday.
Hornqvist will presumably slot back into the lineup for the Penguins after almost a month on the sidelines due to a lower-body issue. The veteran has racked up 11 points through the first 20 games he's suited up for in 2019-20, continuing to see his production decline from the prime of his career. Thomas Di Pauli was sent back to AHL Wilkes Barre-Scranton in a corresponding move.
