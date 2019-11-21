Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated off IR
The Penguins have activated Hornqvist (lower body) off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.
Hornqvist is still technically consiered a game-time decision against the Islanders, but the fact that he's been activated off IR ahead of puck drop all but confirms he'll be available. The 32-year-old vet will slot into his usual role skating on Pittsburgh's third line and second power-play unit against the Islanders.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back on ice•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Facing long-term absence•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.