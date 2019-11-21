Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated off IR

The Penguins have activated Hornqvist (lower body) off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.

Hornqvist is still technically consiered a game-time decision against the Islanders, but the fact that he's been activated off IR ahead of puck drop all but confirms he'll be available. The 32-year-old vet will slot into his usual role skating on Pittsburgh's third line and second power-play unit against the Islanders.