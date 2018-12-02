Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back from concussion
Hornqvist's (concussion) in the lineup Saturday against the Flyers.
Hornqvist will be seeing his first game action since Nov. 23. He'll skate in a second-line role alongside Evgeni Malkin, giving the Swedish forward plenty of upside against this defensively challenged opponent.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues making progress•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Remains out with concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Out with concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Absent from bench•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...