Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in action Wednesday

Hornqvist (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hornqvist missed the Penguins' first three regular-season contests due to a hand injury that required surgery over the summer, but it didn't cost him too much time. He's slated to skate alongside Conor Sheary and Greg McKegg as part of one of the league's more potent forward groups and will attempt to build on a 44-point 2016-17 campaign.