Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in action Wednesday
Hornqvist (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Hornqvist missed the Penguins' first three regular-season contests due to a hand injury that required surgery over the summer, but it didn't cost him too much time. He's slated to skate alongside Conor Sheary and Greg McKegg as part of one of the league's more potent forward groups and will attempt to build on a 44-point 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sporting regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: No-go Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Participates in morning skate•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Set to miss Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...