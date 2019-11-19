Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in regular jersey

Hornqvist (lower body) sported a regular jersey at Tuesday's morning skate, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hornqvist continues to make progress in his recovery, but he'll need to be removed from injured reserve before he can suit up. If that happens before Tuesday's meeting with the Islanders, we'll be sure to let you know.

