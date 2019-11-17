Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back on ice
Hornqvist (lower body) was spotted at Sunday's practice sporting a non-contact jersey, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Hornqvist has missed the past six games dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered on Nov. 3. His return date is still unknown, but the fact that the veteran is finally back to skating for the first time since his injury is at least is a positive sign for his recovery. With Sidney Crosby (groin) placed on IR on Saturday, the team would clearly benefit from Hornqvist's return to lineup soon.
