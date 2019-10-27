Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Bags apple in win
Hornqvist picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.
Hornqvist collected the primary assist on Bryan Rust's goal midway through the second period, giving the 32-year-old nine points in 11 contests. With seven of his nine points coming in three games, Hornqvist has managed just two points in the other eight contests and has been a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity to start the season.
More News
