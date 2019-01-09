Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Being evaluated for injury
Hornqvist (face) was still being looked at by the medical staff after the game and coach Mike Sullivan didn't have an update on his status.
Hornqvist was forced to leave Tuesday's game after taking a puck to the face. Without an update after the game, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until coach Mike Sullivan's post-practice press conference Wednesday to get more information on the Swedish winger. If he is unable to play versus Anaheim on Friday, Phil Kessel could find himself back on Evgeni Malkin's right wing.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...