Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Being evaluated for injury

Hornqvist (face) was still being looked at by the medical staff after the game and coach Mike Sullivan didn't have an update on his status.

Hornqvist was forced to leave Tuesday's game after taking a puck to the face. Without an update after the game, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until coach Mike Sullivan's post-practice press conference Wednesday to get more information on the Swedish winger. If he is unable to play versus Anaheim on Friday, Phil Kessel could find himself back on Evgeni Malkin's right wing.