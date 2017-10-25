Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Blanked in three straight
Hornqvist has failed to secure a point in three consecutive outings.
Hornqvist's pointless streak is certainly not for a lack of trying, as he has registered 11 shots during this three-game stretch, while averaging 17:39 of ice time. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the winger does not have the luxury of playing with Sidney Crosby on a regular basis, instead suiting up on the third line with Carl Hagelin and recent acquisition Riley Sheahan. Still, the veteran remains the primary net-front presence on the Pens' top power-play unit -- a role that will likely end his drought sooner rather than later.
