Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Carries offense in OT loss
Hornqvist scored both of his team's goals on eight shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.
Hornqvist had the hot hand for the injury-riddled Penguins, and it was enough to earn his team a point in the standings. The Swedish power forward erased one-goal deficits on two separate occasions, with the latter equalizer coming in the final minute of the second period. Hornqvist has three goals, an assist and 13 shots in his past two games.
